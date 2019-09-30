Restoring a slide stacker

Nebraskans are definitely known for restoring old equipment, and finding new uses for it again. Marvin Sierks decided to restore his father's old slide stacker in the Sandhills, and it certainly was a labor of love. Marvin returned home to Blaine County to work on it.

The journey of the slide stacker began near the North Loup River west of Brewster. The stacker had been sold at the Sierks Ranch sale in August of 1999. It had been towed around 30 miles, then left at the side of a county road for 20 years. It was in disrepair.

Marvin was able to remove and replace the broken boards. Surprisingly, the tires on the back of the cage held up when they were aired up. After several weeks of reconstruction, the stacker was ready to be moved twelve miles to its new home in southern Brown County.

One huge concern was getting the stacker up and over "The Big Hill" on Cottonwood Avenue. Onlookers say the road was muddy, but the John Deere tractor pulled it without missing a "pop"!

Marvin crossed over Goose Creek then continued through pastures in Brown County. A little help was needed from a larger tractor as the stacker sunk in some soft sand. After seven hours of travel, the stacker arrived at its new resting place on the Carson Ranch near Elsmere.

Marvin stacked hay this summer on the Carson ranch with his father's old slide stacker. The Carson Ranch is about 30 miles north of Dunning.

On July 6th, another dream came true when Marvin's children Ashley and Dusty raked and swept hay to the slide stacker that their grandfather used so many years ago. We're told that Marvin put up 95 stacks of hay with his restored slide stacker. It's parked now. It was a good haying season.

Thanks to Linda Teahon for providing all of the pictures for this story.