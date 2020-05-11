Restrictions being loosened in multiple counties in Nebraska

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said on Monday that a number of health districts across the state will be loosening restrictions in the coming week.

Ricketts said on May 13, restrictions will be loosened in Burt, Madison, Cuming, and Stanton counties.

On May 18, restrictions will be loosened in Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Thayer, Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, Webster, Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney ad Phelps counties.

The loosening of restrictions will mirror what Ricketts put in place in other counties.

Included is loosened restrictions on restaurants, allowing for indoor dining that does not exceed 50 percent capacity.

This also allows the reopening of beauty salons, tattoo facilities, and other businesses that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These businesses must closely follow safety restrictions outlined by the State of Nebraska.

Childcare facilities will also be allowed to increase capacity from 10 to 15 children.

The ten-person gathering limit will remain in effect.

