Restrooms in all Lincoln Parks now closed

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department reminds the public that restrooms are closed in all Lincoln parks and along trails to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes the Prairie Building restrooms at the Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington Ave. Those restrooms were closed today due to the impact of increased disinfectants on the septic system.

Other changes made to help stop the spread of COVID-19 include the following:

-All playgrounds are closed because the surfaces cannot be disinfected often.

-Water fountains in parks and along trails are closed.

-Park users are encouraged to take their own games, water, hand sanitizer and wipes to the parks and take all trash out of the parks.

-Dogs are not allowed at the Pioneers Park Nature Center preserve. Unless at a dog run, all dogs must be on a leash. Owners must pick up dog waste.

-The Nature Center Prairie Building schedule has changed. The facility (north of the road and west of the parking lot) will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, and closed Saturday and Sunday to allow time for small animal care and additional sanitation.

-Viewing of the bison, and trails through the prairie north of the roadway, will remain open daily from sunrise to sunset.

-The Belmont Recreation Center is closed.

-Lincoln Municipal Golf courses remain open with limits on the numbers of players allowed in the clubhouses and one rider per golf cart. For all the changes to golf operations, visit lincolncitygolf.org.

For more information on Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information about the Nature Center, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov/naturecenter or call 402-441-7895. For more information on COVID-19, visit covid19.lincoln.ne.gov.