Ribfest ends after 22 years in Lincoln

Ribfest has been retired. According to Tom Lorenz, General manager for Pinnacle Bank Arena, attendance has declined in the last few years. It was decided that the event should be let go while it was still popular.

Traditionally, Ribfest would be during the 3rd week in August. The event had been going on for the last 22 years, and this would have been it’s 23rd.

Ribfest moved to the PBA Festival Space near Haymarket Park in 2014. Previously, Capital City Ribfest was held outside the Pershing Center. Lorenz said when it started, Ribfest was the only event of its kind. Now, there are more opportunities.

As for whether PBA is looking for something to replace it in August, Lorenz told 10/11 NOW it's always evaluating new opportunities, but nothing right now.