Ricketts: State Fair won't look like it did last year

Governor Pete Ricketts Thursday explained a statement he made last week to Grand Island officials about the city's fight against COVID-19.

2019 Nebraska State Fair goers walk through food vendors, enjoying a nice day at Fonner Park. (Credit: Alicia Naspretto, KSNB)

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said Thursday morning that he had talked to Ricketts last week. Steele said Ricketts told him that large crowd gatherings in Hall County would likely not be allowed until August, if then.

On Thursday, Ricketts said the restriction was related to the fact that community spread was more likely with large crowds, so he told Mayor Steele that he had to be cautious about how the Grand Island community is opened. He said if things work out, he may authorize a further loosening of crowd restrictions.

If large crowds are banned in Grand Island during June and July a number of community events, including the Hall County Fair could be in jeopardy.

If the large crowd restriction is extended into August, then the Nebraska State Fair could be in jeopardy. In regard to the State Fair, Ricketts said that people would have to change expectations. He said if the State Fair happens, it will not be able to operate this year they way it did last year.