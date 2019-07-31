Ricketts appoints new Nebraska economic development director

Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed a new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Ricketts announced Wednesday that Tony Goins, of Lincoln, will take the job overseeing the stage agency. He will replace Dave Rippe, who is stepping down Aug. 9 to return to his home in Hastings.

Goins serves as director of Branded Products for Lincoln Industries, where he leads a sales team responsible for aftermarket truck and Harley Davidson parts. He is also the CEO and partner of the Capital Cigar Lounge and leads a consulting firm, the Business Optimizer & Partners LLC.

Goins previously served as an executive for Cabela's World's Foremost Bank.

Goins will start in his new role Oct. 7 with an annual salary of $200,000.