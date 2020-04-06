Ricketts says he and Dr. Fauci 'on the same page' with state response to COVID-19

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said Monday he and Dr. Anthony Fauci “are on the same page” when it comes to how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ricketts tweeted after a conversation with Dr. Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, that they are “on the same page” when it comes to state's response to COVID-19.

Both Ricketts and Reynolds have received many questions over the past few days about not placing their states under a ‘stay-at-home’ order.

Ricketts has placed the entire state under Directed Health Measures.

Nebraska and Iowa are two of nine states not currently under stay-at-home orders.

