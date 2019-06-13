Ricketts waives restriction on rideshare surge charging

Governor Pete Ricketts has lifted a ban on surge charging for ride-share companies, just a day before the opening of the College World Series in Omaha.

Ricketts issued an executive order on Thursday, waiving the ban on surge charging, which was put in place during the State of Emergency following flooding across the state.

The executive order states Ricketts waives “the specific requirements on transportation network companies…..for the remainder of the State of Emergency.”

Our sister station WOWT reported on Monday that some rideshare drivers in the Omaha area were threatening to boycott driving during the CWS due to the restriction.

“Either not go to TD Ameritrade Park or sit out completely,” said an Omaha driver. "Just because it's not worth the money."

