Ride-share drivers threaten to boycott College World Series

Teams are punching their tickets to CWS for the first time in years, but some regulars could be sitting this year out.

"Point blank, they're not going to drive for the College World Series,” said Uber and Lyft driver Andy Nekuda.

Nekuda and his wife began driving for Uber full-time in December.

"For the last six months been making a living on it,” said Nekuda.

Nekuda quit his job driving tow trucks, opting to pick up passengers instead of vehicles.

"My bring home was almost, per week, was almost double,” said Nekuda. "It was happy sailings, you know, more money is always a good thing.">

But his good fortune changed the same time it did for thousands of others in the Heartland.

March's devastating floods closed in on Nekuda and his wife even if they didn't notice at first.

"We're looking at, just from my numbers, a potential of a $10,000 loss,” said Nekuda.

Not in flood damage...collateral damage.

Under Chapter 75 Section 327 in the Nebraska State Legislature, “Dynamic pricing shall not be permitted during any state of emergency declared by the Governor.”

"It just disappeared,” said Nekuda.

Uber drivers rely on "surge" pricing - boosted rates in areas where a lot of ride-share users are requesting a pick-up.

"One of the concerts downtown, one of the people said, 'Hey, normally I'm down here during the afternoon and it's $5. Why is it $25? That's that $20 surge rate,” said Nekuda.

Because of the disaster declaration - drivers are striking out on holidays, Berkshire-Hathaway’s annual shareholders’ meeting, and CWS is on-deck.

"Either not go to TD Ameritrade Park or sit out completely,” said Nekuda. "Just because it's not worth the money."

Nekuda says hundreds of Uber and Lyft drivers are choosing to stay home for "The Greatest Show on Dirt."

He tells our sister station 6 News, during Berkshire-Hathaway’s shareholders’ week, he worked 12-hour days, seven days straight and estimates he lost about $3,000.