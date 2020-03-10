Road closures announced for South Beltway construction

Over the next three years, the $352 million South Beltway will take shape.

(Source: KOLN).

Now, we're finally seeing what that could look like and how road closures and detours will impact people in the area.

The plans were supposed to be revealed at a meeting on Wednesday but NDOT decided to release them online due to coronavirus concerns.

10/11 NOW spoke with people who live in the construction path and they have differing opinions after seeing how they're going to have to get around.

New renderings show what portions of the project will look like, from the east side at South 120th and Highway 2, to the west side of the 11-mile stretch, near Saltillo and Highway 77.

"It's going to be an inconvenience, but it's sure going to be nice when it is done,” Jim Stewart.

A map shows what the area will look like from now until May, with very little closures.

But from May until November of 2020, it’s a different story, with traffic changes on Highway 77 and Highway 2.

From there, it gets worse.

In December, more closures along Saltillo.

Jim Stewart lives off of 89th and Saltillo right in the middle of those closures.

"For me to get to town on the pavement, I’m kind of spoiled I like pavement, I can't. I can't go west and I can't go east, because they have part of Saltillo closed just passed 98th,” said Stewart.

But at the end of the day, the people who live here, say it's life and just hope the South Beltway will be worth it.

"It's a good thing for us, a good thing for Lincoln, kind of brings the traffic, the semis from Lincoln to the south part,” said Justin Henkel.

For more information, click here.