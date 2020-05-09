Road east of Scottsbluff reopened after early morning fatality crash

Highland Road east of Scottsbluff reopened at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday following a two-vehicle fatality crash this morning. Deputies and investigators released the scene near the intersection of Highland Road and County Road 27, approximately 3.5 miles east of the Scottsbluff city limits.

Witnesses notified the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center of a car crash at 8:55 a.m.

Officials can confirm one fatality due to the incident. Another person was transported to Regional West Medical Center with serious injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates that an eastbound vehicle crossed the center line and collided nearly head on with a westbound vehicle.

This is an active investigation and officers are still in the process of notifying family members of the parties involved.

The Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation, assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Officials said more information will be released on May 11.