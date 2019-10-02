Road rage incident leads to fight, vehicle in front yard

Lincoln Police cited a 33-year-old man for assault after a road rage incident led to a fight on Tuesday night.

LPD said around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a report of a vehicle in someone’s lawn.

When officers arrived to the 2200 Block of Linridge Circle they were told one of the drivers was being followed too closely on his way home, and a disagreement took place between the two drivers.

Both drivers got out of their vehicles, and the 33-year-old man punched the 22-year-old victim.

The victim got back into his car and tried to leave the area, when the suspect chased after him in his vehicle.

The victim’s car then lost control and ended up in the yard of a home on Lindridge Circle.

The suspect was cited and released for third-degree assault and mischief.

