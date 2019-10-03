Road to Recovery needs more volunteers to drive cancer patients to treatments

Every day, cancer patients across the country struggle to find a ride to treatment. Some end up not having a way to get there at all. The American Cancer Society Road to Recovery program provides free transportation for cancer patients to and from treatments, specifically, for those who cannot drive themselves or have no other way to get to their treatments. Right now, the program in Nebraska needs more volunteer drivers.

Lorrie Turner has been battling breast cancer since February 2018. Getting to her treatments was a challenge, but only before she started using the road to recovery program. Now, Mrs. Vicki Biloff serves as a frequent volunteer driver for Lorrie. She offers Lorrie a much-needed lift to her treatments at CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Lorrie tells 10/11 she's beyond grateful for her rides through the Road to Recovery program, "It's five days a week, six weeks in a row, and I don't have to bother my sister for a single one. That's 30 rides, and they've got me covered. They're just phenomenal."

Lorrie's driver Mrs. Vicki lost both of her parents to cancer. She says for her, it's been a rewarding experience being a driver. She tells 10/11 volunteering a little bit of her time goes a long way.

Mrs. Vicki has been a volunteer driver in the Road to Recovery program since 2003. She's offered almost 800 rides to cancer patients to and from doctor's appointments and treatments. Mrs. Vicki tells 10/11 she and Lorrie have gotten very close during the time they've spent driving back and forth from treatments

"When they get out of the car, [They say,] 'Thank you, thank you,' and you get very attached to them after driving them for quite a number of times," says Mrs. Vicki.

Lorrie says without the Road to Recovery program and it's drivers, she doesn't know if she would have been able to continue her treatment. She tells 10/11 it's volunteer drivers like Mrs. Vicki that give cancer patients just a little bit more hope.

Lorrie thanks Mrs. Vicki for making her treatments easier. The two have had about four drives together, but they've both already been impacted by the program.

Dr. Kevin Yiee is the medical radiation director at CHI St. Elizabeth and is also Lorrie's doctor for treatments. He says the Road to Recovery program has helped Lorrie through her journey, "She has gone through challenges with her family and friends, but through it all, she has, like I said, kept a positive outlook on things. Mentally, that's half the battle when you're going through cancer."

Dr. Yiee tells 10/11 he's seen volunteer drivers grasp a better understanding of what cancer patients go through. He says that most likely wouldn't be possible without these relationships formed during car rides.

Some patients even describe Road to Recovery as a life-saving program.

To be a Road to Recovery volunteer driver, you must be at least 18 years old and have a reliable vehicle. Drivers must also have a valid driver's license and a good driving record. Road to Recovery volunteer drivers are matched with patients based on their schedule availability. More information about how you can become a volunteer or sign up for rides can be found here.