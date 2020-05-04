Road work to begin on Highway 6 near Milford

Starting Monday, road work will begin in Seward County.

Pavement repairs will take place on Highway 6 from O Street Road to the east side of Milford, weather permitting.

Werner Construction Inc. of Hastings Nebraska has the $2,041,487 contract.

Work includes milling, concrete and bridge repairs, asphalt surfacing, shoulder construction and seeding. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car. There will also lane closures at the two bridge sites and controlled with traffic signal lights.

Anticipated completion is late fall 2020.

Motorist are reminded to drive cautiously through construction zones, are urged to use alternate routes and buckle up.

