Roads in Lincoln and Lancaster to be closed for repair

The southbound lanes on North 27th Street, between Vine and “T” streets will remain closed through Friday, July 26, for utility work. Black Hills Energy is removing abandoned gas lines. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and lane closures. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during this repair.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.

----

Due to a sudden and dramatic asphalt failure, S 68th Street from Saltillo Road to Bennet Road will be closed for repair starting on Monday, July 22, at 8:00 am. The road will reopen on Wednesday, July 24.

The Lancaster County Engineer’s website has a complete listing of roads currently closed in Lancaster County. For more information, please visit the website at www.lancaster.ne.gov/engineer or call 402-441-7681.