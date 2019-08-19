Roadwork to begin on I-80 in Sidney starting in September

Starting on September 3rd, roadwork on the eastbound and westbound lanes on I-80 will begin.

Contractor Services, Inc., of North Platte received the $371,104 contract.

Roadwork will include the use of concrete sealer on the ramps of Exits 55 and 59.

Traffic will be maintained with lane closures and a 14 foot width restriction.

It is expected to be completed sometime in September.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when driving in and near construction zones, selected alternate routes and to expect delays.

