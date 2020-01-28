Robbery, 2 attempted robbery cases being investigated in Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating three robbery cases in the capital city, two of them attempted.

The first one happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday near 27th and C Streets.

LPD said a woman was leaving her apartment when she was approached by a man.

Police said the man, accompanied by other men, asked her if someone unfamiliar to her was there. She said no, then turned around to go back inside.

As she did, she realized the man was pointing a gun at her head. Police said the woman yelled for her husband, who pulled her inside while the suspects ran off.

No shots were fired or valuables were taken.

Hours later, around 5:30 p.m., Lincoln Police officers were sent out to a duplex near southwest 15th and west B court. Upon arrival, police were told by a male victim that an attempted home-invasion-style robbery had occurred.

The victim told police he was upstairs when he heard the sound of someone forcing their way into his home. He investigated a little further and found three men who were inside. All of them were masked and one of them was armed.

Police said the victim yelled for his wife to call 911 and the suspects immediately ran off. Nothing was taken, no one was injured and no shots were fired.

During the investigation, police contacted the neighbor in the adjoining part of the duplex, who told police that he was also a victim of a home-invasion-style robbery just minutes prior.

This victim told officers he was laying on his couch, when five men broken into his home.

LPD said one of them had a handgun and used it to assault the victim, while the other men ransacked the home and left with some electronics. He suffered only minor injuries.

An investigation into all of these incidents is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Lincoln Police or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600