Robbery in downtown Lincoln near Iron Horse Park

By  | 
Posted:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LPD responded to a robbery in downtown Lincoln near Iron Horse Park Sunday morning.

According to officials, a person was approached by three 18-year-old white males at around 1 a.m. near the 200 block of N. 7th Street. The victim was then struck in the face and their wallet forcibly taken.

Police are still investigating the incident.

 