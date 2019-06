Lincoln Police responded to a responded to a robbery Friday night at around 11 p.m. The incident took place at Americas Best Value Inn at 3001 NW 12th St. near the Lincoln Airport.

According to officials, a man at the hotel owed money to another individual and a group of three came to the hotel to collect. One person within the group of three produced a black handgun and struck the man in the face.

No money was taken from the scene. LPD is still investigating the incident.