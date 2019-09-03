Man shot at Lincoln convenience store arrested for robbery

A man shot in the arm by a customer while reportedly robbing a Lincoln Kwik Shop was arrested Wednesday morning.

Tilian Tilian was taken into custody on robbery charges at a home near 31st and U streets.

Tilian was shot on August 1 at a Lincoln Kwik shop,

Tilian was shot in the back of the arm by a customer, Shelby Jones, as he was running out of the store, according to Lincoln Police. Jones was arrested by police last week, but Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said as of now his office is not going through with the charges.

Tilian entered the Kwik Shop at 56th and Holdrege around 1:30 a.m. on August 30. He wandered around for about four minutes, before taking two bottles of alcohol and trying to flee the store without paying, according to the arrest warrant.

Tilian was confronted by an employee, and according to the warrant, there was a physical exchange for about 30 seconds. Tilian is accused of saying, 'Let me go or I'll hurt you,' during the struggle. Soon after, he was able to break free and went toward the exit.

At the same time, Jones removed a concealed firearm from her waistband and positioned herself between Tilian and the exit, according to the document filed with Lancaster County Court. The employee reported hearing Jones say, 'Stop or I'll shoot."

Tilian then rushed past Jones and exited the store with one bottle of alcohol valued at $19.99. Jones fired her weapon in the direction of Tilian, striking him in the back of the left elbow, according to the warrant.

Lincoln Police officers contacted Tilian at CHI Health St. Elizabeth's about 30 minutes later. He had an injury on the back of his left elbow consistent with a gunshot wound and later admitted to being at the Kwik Shop earlier that night.

