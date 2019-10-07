Robinson named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

For the second time this season, Nebraska Wide Receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the week.

Robinson helped Nebraska (4-2) defeat Northwestern 13-10 for the Huskers fourth win of the season on Saturday.

Big Ten included the following bullet points for Robinson:

• Tied his career-high with seven receptions for a career-high 123 yards against Northwestern, including a career-long 49-yard reception in the third quarter

• Added a 32-yard reception in the final minute to set up Nebraska's game-winning field goal

• Opened the scoring with a career-long 42-yard run for a touchdown on his way to a game-high 186 all-purpose yards

• Earns his second career Freshman of the Week award

The Huskers will take on Minnesota this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the road.

