Robinson named finalist for Hornung Award

Nebraska freshman Wan’Dale Robinson has been honored for his outstanding all-purpose play for the 2019 Huskers.

Robinson was named Thursday as one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the most versatile player in college football as presented by the Louisville Sports Commission.

The 5-10, 190-pound Robinson is joined in the group of finalist by Kentucky junior wide receiver/quarterback/kick returner Lynn Bowden Jr., LSU junior running back/kick returner Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Virginia wide receiver/kicker returner Joe Reed.

Robinson leads Nebraska with 1,015 all-purpose yards and ranks second nationally in all-purpose yards among freshmen at 112.8 yards per game. Robinson is just the fourth true freshman in school history to surpass 1,000 all-purpose yards, joining Ahman Green (1995), Ameer Abdullah (2011) and De’Mornay Pierson-El (2014). For his efforts this season, Robinson was a mid-season freshman All-American by the FWAA and The Athletic, and is a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Robinson has split his time between wide receiver and running back, in addition to handling kickoff return duties. Robinson’s team-leading 40 catches and 463 receiving yards are the most by a true freshman in Nebraska history.

On the ground, Robinson has rushed for 326 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for better than 80 yards twice this season. Robinson has added 236 yards on 11 kickoff returns.

Robinson’s selection marks the second time Nebraska has had a Hornung Award finalist, joining Ameer Abdullah who achieved the honor in 2014. Past winners of the Hornung Award include Rondale Moore (Purdue, 2018), Saquon Barkley (Penn State, 2017), Christian McCaffrey (Stanford, 2015) and Odell Beckham Jr. (LSU, 2013).

Just a year ago, Robinson captured the high school Paul Hornung Award, presented annually by the Louisville Quarterback Club to the top high school football player in Kentucky. Robinson had 1,973 rushing yards, 725 receiving yards and scored 45 touchdowns as a senior at Western Hills High School in Frankfort, Ky.