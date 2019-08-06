Roby signs contract with Dallas Mavericks

Isaiah Roby adds 14 as the Mavericks cruise to a victory over the Rockets in Summer League.
LINCOLN, Neb. – Former Husker Isaiah Roby Signed a four-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, Roby signed a four-year, $6.7 million contract with Dallas.

Roby was 45th pick of the 2019 draft, and the $1.5 million owned in year one is the largest for a second round pick selected out of college in history.

 