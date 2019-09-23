Roca Berry Farm opens the gates to their pumpkin patch

The official start of fall means pumpkin patches are now open in Lancaster County. Roca Berry Farm opened the gates to their pumpkin patch for the 39th year on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

At night, Roca Berry Farm transforms into a place for people who enjoy horror during the Halloween season. This year, the farm includes The Psycho Path, Sinister Circus, House of Illusion, Haunted Manor and Haunted Hayrack Ride.

Roca Scary Farm opens September 27, 2019 from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Nighttime admission prices are $23.50 plus tax. A person's last chance to get into the farm is at 9:30 p.m., and once inside, a person can stay until the last guest has had a chance to enjoy all of the attractions.

Military Appreciation Weekend is September 27-September 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. All active & veteran military get in for $5. Only one $5 admission is allowed per military ID, which must be presented at the time of purchase.

