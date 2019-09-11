Roca Berry Farm's Ready for 2019 Season

Roca Berry Farm is a staple for people in southeast Nebraska.

Like many others they too dealt with spring flooding which ruined their strawberry crop.

Roca Berry Farm is a staple for people in southeast Nebraska. Like many others they too dealt with spring flooding which ruined their strawberry crop. Now only days away from the farm's grand opening this year, and there are some new features you can look forward to in 2019.

Now only days away from the farm's grand opening this year, and there are some new features you can look forward to in 2019.

Nestled in the small town of 200, Roca Berry Farm has been welcoming families since 1980, and the 2019 season might be the most exciting.

"We're really hopeful. We've added a whole lot of things. We've added more this year then we ever have," said Jeff Schaefer Roca Berry Farm owner.

There's still all the fan favorites plus a new obstacle course, menu changes, paintball and even a diesel powered engine train.

Even with all these changes there's still the weather to worry about.

"The pumpkins look great, but you hate to say that because you never know what could happen with the hail, but right now it looks like a terrific crop," said Jeff Schaefer.

Jeff Schaefer and his wife Beverly along with their team have been perfecting the farm for opening day.

"It goes all the way from panic mode to let's get it over to ok. We can't take that deep breath quite yet," said Beverly Schaefer.

For the business that does a year's worth of business in 6 weeks rainy days can make or break profits.

"One rainy weekend like we had last year it hurts, and we had several, and we get them every year, and you just have to realize that," said Jeff Schaefer.

"I'm just keeping my fingers crossed that we're going to have a great season," said Beverly Schaefer.

Next weekend is the grand opening, and those with the farm know they'll be in great shape for people to continue making memories here.

