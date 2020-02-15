Rockets strike Iraqi base hosting US troops; no injuries

A U.S. military official says small rockets struck the Iraqi base hosting American troops and other coalition forces in Baghdad’s Green Zone early Sunday.

No casualties have been reported and a building sustained only minor damage. The attack came just before 3:30 a.m.

The attack was the latest in a recent series of rocket and mortar strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

An Iranian missile attack on Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base on Jan. 8 injured dozens of U.S service members. It was in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iran’s most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, on Jan. 3.

