Rollover accident in northeast Nebraska

One person is recovering from injuries after a vehicle rollover in rural Lindsay.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a release they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

The driver of an eastbound pickup lost control and entered the ditch, rolled, and came to rest on its top. The female driver was pinned and trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by Newman Grove Fire and Rescue and Lindsay Fire and Rescue.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Faith Regional Health Services. She was in stable condition as of Thursday evening.

LifeNet, Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Newman Grove and Lindsay’s Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

