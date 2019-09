Lincoln Police responded to a rollover which occurred on Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way on Tuesday at around 7:36 p.m.

According to officials, a man was westbound on Rosa Parks Way when he lost control of his vehicle. The truck then rolled several times into a nearby ditch.

The man didn't complain of any injuries but was taken to the hospital to be checked out. It is currently unknown why the man lost control of the truck.

This incident is still under investigation.