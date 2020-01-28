Rollover crash kills man, injures woman in Dawson County

A rollover accident killed one person and injured another along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska’s Dawson County, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) east of Lexington. A westbound pickup truck ran into the median and then rolled in the westbound lanes.

The crash killed a man in the pickup, authorities said, and the woman with him was taken to a Lexington hospital before being flown to a Kearney hospital for treatment. Their names haven’t been released.

Two semitrailers collided as they slowed for the crash, which blocked the westbound lanes, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said. One of the drivers was taken to a hospital.