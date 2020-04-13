Local roofing company stays busy following Sunday hail storm

For weeks to come, White Castle Roofing will be busy. A lot of people are home because of COVID-19, then parts of Lincoln saw golf-ball-sized hail and business picked up even more.

(Source: KOLN).

"Come this morning, we had a lot of calls. I would say we had everyone on staff answering calls as quickly as they could, taking down information, seeing what they could do to help," said Andy Hagberg, Director of Residential sales.

Hagberg said most people have roof problems, gutter or siding issues. He says individuals need to look out for leaking or water lines on their ceiling.

"That's kind of what you really want to be looking for, and those types of things need to be dealt with immediately," Hagberg said.

The ground outside of a home with hail damage was still full of ice on Monday. Hagberg said even before this happened, they were busy. He said people are working from home getting things done around the house and they're thinking of their roofs.

"That's where we get a lot of calls..." Hagberg said. "You know like hey, can you come look at my roof? Or something is leaking, whatever it is, we're there to come check it out for them".

Hagberg asked for people to be patient. Right now due to COVID-19 not all employees are physically working in the office, and they're doing the best they can.

There's going to be a number of roof's that will need to be replaced and as long as people are patient with us, we will make sure to get them restored right," Hagberg said

White Castle Roofing said this will be a pretty big year for them, and they'll be busy the rest of the season