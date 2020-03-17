Room and board refunds coming to UNK students

The University of Nebraska at Kearney has released the following information regards to students moving out of their dorms:

The University of Nebraska at Kearney is offering refunds to students who choose to move out of residence halls early because of the growing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

UNK students who move out for the semester and complete checkout paperwork will receive a 60% prorated refund of room and board costs based on their housing facility and dining plan, effective March 17.

UNK will not refund tuition and student fees because remote instruction is continuing through the remainder of the semester.

Students who do not check out by March 27 will be asked to communicate their plans to residence life. Refunds will then be processed according to the checkout date.

UNK Residence Life is using express checkout to accommodate students.

Students should pick up express checkout information at the front desk of their residence halls to complete checkout paperwork, if they have not already done so. Envelopes are to be returned in the designated mail drop location.

Room and board refunds will be processed by April 15, after room inspections are complete. Students need to sign up for direct deposit on MyBlue under “Student Accounts>Direct Deposit Refunds” so UNK can disperse funds directly to their bank accounts.

For those unable to leave or who have work or other commitments, the residence halls, dining facilities and other student services will remain open.

United Parcel Service and FedEx packages will be returned to the sender for students not currently living on campus. United States Postal Service mail will be forwarded to the permanent address on file. Students with international addresses will have mail returned to sender.

UNK has shifted completely from in-person classes to remote or online courses for the remainder of the semester.