Roper Elementary celebrates 25 years with new rock climbing walls

Roper Elementary School celebrated its 25th anniversary Sunday by bringing the school's families to see its new rock climbing walls and learn more about its history.

Festivities started with the school's 4th and 5th-grade choir singing the national anthem and Principal Lynn Fuller telling the parents about all of the new school activities to the family members of the school's nearly 900 students.

"We have a large, large building and we have two of everything," Fuller said, "I like to say; we have two flagpoles. We have two gyms, we have two libraries so when we were going to put in a rock wall, we wanted to put it in two gyms."

Families were also told about who won the school's most recent science fair along with the history of Hulda Roper; who the school is named after. Retired LPD Captain Joy Citta spoke about Roper and how she was one of the first female Lincoln police officers.

Fuller said one of the best parts for the students today was seeing the new rock climbing walls and getting a chance to go up and down them.

"Getting kids to have an early passion for P.E., art, music and all of those things are going to get them to those passions in life," Fuller said, "So they form those relationships early on and they can have some great connections with friends that will keep them in school."