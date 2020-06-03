Rose-Ivey calls for racial equality

Michael Rose-Ivey's tone hasn't changed. Four years after taking a knee during the national anthem as a member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Rose-Ivey remains out-spoken about racial inequality.

Michael Rose-Ivey hugs his father following a Nebraska football game in 2016.

"This is a big moment in our history," Rose-Ivey said. "I hope that this is the moment I can look back and tell my kids 'This is when the tide shifted in America.'"

Rose-Ivey, during an honest, 50-minute conversation with 1011 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts, says he's angered by police brutality. The 26-year-old suggests a change in the legal system could improve race relations. Rose-Ivey proposes that investigations of police brutality happen by a new commission or entity.

"Its easy for you not to find anything when you know where the broom and the dust pan is."

Rose-Ivey played linebacker at Nebraska from 2012 to 2016. He appeared in 32 games, recording 163 tackles. Rose-Ivey anchored Nebraska's defense and was a vocal leader in the locker room. While on campus, Rose-Ivey was bold in his stance on social justice. Prior to a game in 2016, Rose-Ivey was among three Nebraska players who knelt during the national anthem.

"Because someone looks like me that may have the same hair style(and) same skin color, (but) didn't put on a Nebraska helmet, you should care about that black man just as much as you did for me because I made a tackle against Oregon on the last play," Rose-Ivey said.

The Kansas City native is back in his hometown where he coaches at Lincoln College Prep Academy. Rose-Ivey says he enjoys coaching and understands his influence as an African-American male serving at an inner-city school. Rose-Ivey encourages all coaches to have thought-provoking, honest conversations with players, regardless of whether minorities are on the team's roster.

"I'm trying to raise a family," Rose-Ivey said. "I'm going to raise little black boys and little black girls under the same premises and same talks that my parents told me.. that their parents told them.. that their parents told them. The same story."