Roseberry passes on extra season, ends baseball career

Ty Roseberry's 2020 season came to an abrupt end. So did his baseball career.

The Nebraska first baseman is passing on the option to return to the Huskers in 2021. As a current senior, Roseberry, along with all all Division-I spring sport seniors, can retain their eligibility. However, the Kearney native feels the time is right to step away from the game.

Roseberry played in 12 games during the abbreviated 2020 season. He made 10 starts with a .211 batting average.

Roseberry joined the Huskers prior to the 2019 season. He joined the Huskers after starting his college career at Nebraska-Kearney. He was forced to find a new team when the Lopers abruptly cut their program in 2018.