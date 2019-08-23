Round-trip flights to Chicago may be coming to Kearney

Round-trip flights to Chicago might be coming soon to Kearney.

According to City Manager, Michael Morgan, the contract with SkyWest will be voted on Tuesday at the Kearney City Council meeting. If passed, the round-trip flights would be implemented on Dec. 4.

The 50-passenger jet would leave Chicago at around 11 a.m. and arrive in Kearney at around 1 p.m. It would then leave Kearney around 2 p.m. and arrive back in Chicago at 4 p.m. Morgan said that he expects it to cost less than the fares between Lincoln and Chicago.