Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost has decided to retire at the end of the 2019 campaign.

Yost, the winningest manager in Royals’ history, led the franchise to a World Series in 2015.

Yost, who is 65-years-old, currently has 1,201 wins and holds a 22-9 postseason record.

He will coach his final game on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.