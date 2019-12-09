Rule G Night Club closes

Rule G Night Club announced that it would be closing after six years on Monday.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform all of you that Rule G Nightclub has closed its doors indefinitely," said a Rule G Spokesperson on Facebook. "We apologize for the abruptness of this message as we did not anticipate this outcome."

Rule G offered a Las-Vegas-style spin room and an upscale lounge with rooftop patio. It was located across from Pinnacle Bank Arena on the third floor of the Rail Yard.