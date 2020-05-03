Runners participate in Lincoln Marathon from home

Although the Lincoln Marathon canceled its large event running around the city, that didn't stop people from participating in the event Sunday.

A group from Pender, Nebraska called the Northeast Nebraska RoadRunners participates in the 2020 Lincoln Marathon from home

Nancy Sutton-Moss has been the director for the marathon for 36 years and said this year has been disheartening.

"From the day we had to cancel the marathon," Sutton-Moss said, "That was just a gut-wrenching experience."

People are still participating in the event by sending photos and videos of them running either the half-marathon or full 26.2 miles. Sutton-Moss said many people are doing creative things to showcase how they did the event.

"Some of them have set up a fun little finish line," Sutton-Moss said, "With their kids holding the tape." 10/11 viewers also sent us photos and videos including homemade starting lines and words of encouragement from family and loved ones.

"The fact that everyone still wants to run, even though they can not run here," Sutton-Moss said, "In the city and they can not finish on the track or the field, they still want to do it."

Sutton-Moss said while she'll miss seeing everyone running in Lincoln's streets, she will miss a part of her job the most. "I have to tell you that is the greatest job in the world because," Sutton-Moss, "After everybody finishes the race, what do they want? They want that medal put around their neck."

Everyone who signed up for the Lincoln Marathon will get a medal and T-shirt, according to Sutton-Moss. Although this year was done separately, Sutton-Moss has already received words of encouragement for next year.

"The best part is that they say we'll be back next year," Sutton-Moss said. "We'll be back next year."

After serving as director for 36 years, Sutton-Moss said she was contemplating retirement. However, she said that she will be back next year to direct one more Lincoln Marathon.