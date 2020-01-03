Running back Maurice Washington dismissed by Nebraska

Running back Maurice Washington has been dismissed from the Nebraska football team, according to Nebraska Athletic Department.

"The Nebraska football program announced today that running back Maurice Washington has been dismissed from the Husker team.

Washington is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal soon," a statement released by the department said.

The highly-recruited running back appeared in only a limited amount of games for the Huskers in 2019.

Washington served multiple suspensions throughout the 2019 season, including one for disciplinary reasons and another for an ongoing legal issue.

Washington is facing charges under California’s revenge porn law, as well as possession of child pornography. He is accused of keeping and sending a video of his ex-girlfriend’s reported sexual assault to her, along with the message “remember this hoe”. The video was taken while the victim was a minor.

He last appeared for the Huskers in a game in mid-October, before not returning to the team for the rest of the season.

Washington leaves the Huskers with 753 rushing yards on 127 attempts and four touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns.