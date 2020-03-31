Rural fire departments gear up for COVID-19

As COVID-19 continues to spread even rural fire and rescue departments are adapting their way of life for a pandemic.

Southeast Fire and Rescue, like their name implies, covers the south and eastern sections of Lancaster County.

"We just wanna make sure that were extra cautious we don't want to be the reason we're spreading COVID-19," said Kyle Kuehmichel with Southeast Fire and Rescue.

They like many fire and rescue squads have had to adapt for COVID-19 with items like gloves, masks and gowns. Things they usually have on hand but that are going quicker.

"We're going through it a little higher just to be a little more cautious, especially the gowns," said Kuehmichel.

Southeast says it gets a heads up from dispatch on most of the calls that could be COVID-19 but how they are entering those situations from a personnel standpoint has changed as well.

"We would have four, five, six people coming into the house," said Kuehmichel. "Now were limiting that to just exactly what we need. It might just be one person at first to do an initial assessment then they will evaluate in terms of what we need for additional personnel."

The sanitation of rigs and gear after those calls is more intense but that process, for the most part, happens at the hospital.

"Were taking state recommendations, CDC recommendations," said Kuehmichel. "We're looking at it but this is something that we plan for, prepare for so it is what we do."