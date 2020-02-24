Russ's Market Wine and Food Experience happening this Friday

The 12th Annual Russ's Market Wine and Food Experience is happening Friday, February 24, 2020. More than 90 booths will serve different wines and gourmet foods at the Embassy Suites in downtown Lincoln.

Not only is a fun night out on the town, but it's also a fundraiser for the Lincoln Community Playhouse.

Since the event started, Russ's Market has raised more than $400,000 for the Lincoln Community Playhouse. The money supports different productions and programs, including the Annual Penguin Project, which pairs children with special needs with peer mentors.

"We have a senior citizen program. We have Title One school matinees that we provide free to kids, and we also give them books. We do lots of scholarships. Those are the kind of things that are funded by the Russ's Wine and Food Experience," Lincoln Community Playhouse executive director Morrie Enders tells 10/11.

If you're interested in attending Russ's Market Wine and Food Experience, you can get tickets from any Russ's Market location, online/a> or at the door.