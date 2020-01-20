Rutabagas expects to move to permanent location

Lincoln's only all-vegetarian restaurant called Rutabagas is expecting to move to new location by March.

The current restaurant located on 12th Street opened its doors in September. The owner only signed a six month lease to see if people would enjoy their style of restaurant.

Sara Brown, Rutabagas' owner, said their business was going great and wanted to make more of a long term commitment.

"We're just super appreciative of the opportunity to kind of test the waters, and get our feet wet, and see what happens and it couldn't have gone any better," Brown said.

According to Brown, the restaurant was unable to get a long-term lease at its current location. This forced the restaurant to look elsewhere to keep it open.

Brown also said they have not signed a new lease, but does expect to have it done by the end of the week.

Rutabagas is expected to stay through its lease until it moves in March.