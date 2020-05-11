Rutabagas opens new location amid COVID-19 pandemic

As restaurants continue to reopen throughout Nebraska, Rutabagas Comfort Food is reopening in its new location. Rutabagas owner Sara Brown said it was closed for six to eight weeks to move to its new home at the corner of Centennial Mall and O Street. and a lot has changed since then.

Rutabagas has opened its new location along O St. amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've seen so many of our beloved regulars," Brown said. "It's just a little different now; they're wearing masks and we are too."

The restaurant's opening day was on Thursday. Brown has chosen not to open her dining area and keep it as curbside and takeout only. Although nobody can dine in, Brown said business is going well.

"We had record-breaking sales the first couple of days we opened our doors," Brown said.

The restaurant is making some changes from what it did originally at its old location, including staying open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

"We do have a liquor license," Brown said. "We will have a small signature cocktail menu, some local craft beers on tap which we are excited about."

The dining area at Rutabagas will stay closed until further notice, according to Brown. She said her mission is to keep her entire staff and customers safe.