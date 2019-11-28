Rutabagas puts on vegetarian Thanksgiving for community

A new restaurant in town called Rutabagas hosted a Thanksgiving meal with solely vegetarian options.

Instead of serving turkey or ham, it served a lentil loaf. It did, however, have several other traditional Thanksgiving dishes including mashed potatoes, cranberries and corn.

Rutabagas owner Sara Brown said, "We have been supported by so many great people here in Lincoln and I feel like its the smallest thing we can do and they've been truly supporting us and feeding us along our journey."

The event started at noon and will go until 3 p.m. Thursday. It is accepting free will donations, which will go to the People's City Mission.