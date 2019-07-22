SAC Aerospace Museum honors moon landing anniversary with new exhibit

The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum is honoring the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a new exhibit.

The Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum is honoring the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a new exhibit. (Source: KOLN)

The exhibit is called Space: Humanity’s Longest Journey.

The exhibit includes art and artifacts themed from a time when humans curiosity with the skies led to the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union.

The exhibit includes artifacts on loan from the National Museum of the United States Air Force, the Cosmosphere, artist Chesley Bonestell, and U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Featured items include official photos of the Apollo 11 moon landing, science fiction art by Chesley Bonestell, Soviet Union space propaganda posters, along with Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo program artifacts; and everyday items representing the space race.

Space: Humanity’s Longest Journey will close on September 15.

On September 28 the Museum, in collaboration with Evansville Museum of Arts, History and Science, will open an interactive STEM exhibition that focuses on space exploration and the next evolution of space travel.

This exhibit, entitled Space Exploration: A New Generation includes 13 interactive displays with an emphasis on science and flight concepts.