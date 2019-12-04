SCAM ALERT: Ashland Fire warn of phone scam

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Ashland Fire Department is warning residents of a scam in the area where individuals have reported receiving a call from the department soliciting money.

The Fire Department says that they will never call individuals for money, the calls are a scam.

If residents wish to donate to the department contact Ashland City offices.

 