SCC donates supplies to local hospitals

Wednesday local hospitals say they'll be better prepared all thanks to donations from Southeast Community College.

The supplies are typically used in classes that have now been moved online.

SCC tells 10/11 Now with the supplies no longer being needed for teaching they wanted to help Bryan Health and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Wednesday staff loaded up truck beds full of masks, gloves and gowns.

"This donation is just amazing," said Peggy Cline with CHI Health St. Elizabeth. "It gives our nurses and our staff and community a peace of mind so they know we're prepared to take care of them."

Cline says a a nurse she knows first hand how much the protective equipment means to them, patients and their families.

The president of SCC says they have other plans in the works to help the community.