SCC establishes emergency fund for students

The Southeast Community College Educational Foundation created the SCC COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund to support SCC students and their families who are in need of emergency funds as a result of the global COVID-19 health crisis.

Donations will support students struggling with hunger, lack of childcare, inability to pay for medical costs, housing, and other necessary bills such as electricity and heat. Donations will allow SCC to act quickly to student needs as they arise.

“SCC students, like all other community members, are experiencing significant barriers in their lives at this moment,” said Jack. J. Huck, Foundation Director. “In addition to basic living needs these students are completing their coursework for the semester in a remote setting, many times without the necessary support, technology, space and expertise. Short term emergency financial assistance can be of assistance in completing their coursework successfully for this semester.”

Gifts can be made through the following link:

https://www.southeast.edu/covid-19-student-emergency-fund-donation/

Students struggling often face the following challenges that could negatively impact their education:

· FOOD INSECURITY: Nationally, 50% of community college students report food insecurity. That’s likely to get worse as unemployment rises.

· LOSS OF INCOME: 83% of SCC students work at least part time. Those with customer-facing jobs, such as our students who work in food service, are the likeliest to lose those jobs, and with it their ability to afford rent and utilities.

· CHILD CARE EXPENSES: 15% of SCC students have children who live with them and/or depend on them for care. Those who lose their jobs also lose their income for childcare. This forces students to choose between leaving their children unsupervised while they attend classes, or abandoning college altogether.

· MEDICAL EXPENSES: Students who contract COVID-19 or have other health problems may choose not to seek treatment because they can’t afford it. Others who do receive healthcare may have medical bills they can’t afford.

· TECHNOLOGY: Students who lack updated technology may not be unable to access SCC’s online delivery model. They may be unable to stay enrolled.

For more on the emergency fund, contact Jack J. Huck at jhuck@southeast.edu or Rick Blessen at rblessen@southeast.edu.