SCSO advising public of wanted man

The Seward County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man with a warrant who fled from them Sunday night.

In a Facebook post late Sunday night, SCSO advised they were "attempting to locate a subject in the area of Hwy 34 and McKelvie Rd." The male was described as a 40-year-old, standing 6-feet, 2-inches, about 200 lbs with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. The Sheriff's Office did not provide a name.

"He is wearing black coveralls, a black stocking cap and brown boots," they said in their post. "If you reside in this area, please stay inside your residence and lock your doors. If you see this man, DO NOT attempt contact with him and call 911 with his current location."

Around 2a.m., SCSO provided another update, saying they had not located the man, and that the search had been called off.

"The subject has an active warrant and decided to run from Law Enforcement," they said. "We believe the subject has left the area. We urge the public to stay cautious and report any sightings or suspicious activity."

