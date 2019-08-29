SPPD reporting outages after severe Thursday evening storm hits area

Southwest Public Power District has outages South of Hamlet, South of Wauneta and Enders areas. Crews are dispatched out. If you find any down poles or lines, call the office at 308-285-3295.

This, after a severe storm with high winds, up to 70 mph, grape-sized and golf ball sized hail and heavy rain tore through the area Thursday evening. Two tornadoes were confirmed in this storm near Hamlet and Palisade. Continued tornado warnings. Please tune in, check the KNOP-TV news app, or follow KNOP on Facebook and www.knopnews2.com for the latest updates on severe weather.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 10:00 p.m. Thursday evening for Buffalo; Chase; Dawson; Franklin; Frontier; Furnas; Gosper; Harlan; Hayes; Hitchcock; Kearney; Keith; Lincoln; Perkins; Phelps; and Red Willow counties.

